General Terms And Conditions

These General Terms and Conditions form part of an agreement between the Tris Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Tris” or “Company”), and the party identified in the accompanying Business Terms (“Customer”) with respect to the subject matter described therein.

1. License to use Materials . Subject to these General Terms and Conditions, Customer grants to Tris, a non-exclusive right and license to make use of the Advertiser Materials to display, perform, distribute, reproduce, transmit and otherwise use the Advertiser’s Materials as necessary in connection with display of the Ads within the Tris Application and otherwise performing Tris’s obligations hereunder.

2. Use of Trademarks . Tris may use the Advertiser Marks for the purposes set forth in the Agreement and as otherwise as and to the extent displayed on Advertiser Materials as delivered hereunder. “Advertiser Marks” shall mean any trademarks which are owned and controlled by Customer or applicable third party providing Ads and embodied in Advertiser Materials provided to Tris pursuant to the terms and conditions of this Agreement.

3. Delivery of Materials . Customer shall supply the Ads and Advertiser Materials to Tris in such formats and as otherwise consistent with Tris’s current and prevailing specification requirements.

4. Placement . Ads shall appear on the applicable search results pages for the specific Key Word(s) [at the top of results]] and shall be clearly identified to users on search results pages as being Ads. Tris makes no guarantee with respect performance, including without limitation, number of impressions, clicks, click-through rates, costs per click, conversions or otherwise in connection with display of Ads or use of Key Words.

5. Additional Program Terms . All Ads must be relevant to the search results for the applicable Key Word(s). Trademark bidding is prohibited; Tris may reject or terminate this Agreement (without any payment to Customer) with respect to any Key Words that are subject to a third party’s trademark rights. Customer is responsible for (a) all Advertiser Materials, whether generated by or for Customer and (b) web sites proximately reachable from urls or links provided in Ads and the underlying products and services. Customer shall protect all user names and passwords and shall be fully responsible for its or any third party use of its accounts in connection with the Tris Applications and related ad platforms. Tris reserves the right to edit, refuse or reject any Advertiser Materials supplied by Customer that are not consistent with Tris’s then applicable policies and/or standards or is otherwise objectionable to Tris. In addition, Tris shall have the right, at any time, to cease display and distribution of any Advertiser Materials if Tris determines, in its sole discretion, that the Advertiser Materials or any portion thereof violates Tris’s then applicable advertising policy, or is otherwise objectionable to Tris or its partners. Customer shall not, and shall not authorize any party to (i) advertise anything illegal or engage in any illegal or fraudulent business practice in any state or country where an Ad is displayed or (ii) generate automated, fraudulent or otherwise invalid impressions or clicks. Tris reserves the right to reject to any Ads or Advertiser Materials that do not comply with the terms of conditions set forth in the Agreement.

6. Third Party Licenses and Consents . As between Customer and Tris, Customer shall be responsible for obtaining all licenses required for Tris’s use and distribution of the Advertiser Materials pursuant to this Agreement. Without limiting the foregoing, Customer shall (i) be responsible for obtaining any and all other third party rights, consents and licenses with respect to the Advertiser Materials, including without limitation any and all consents, licenses and/or clearances with respect to any and all graphics, images, trademarks, audiovisual works, musical compositions, talent and/or unique or unusual inanimate objects exhibited, displayed or depicted therein, to the extent required for use of the Advertiser Materials as provided herein; and (ii) report and pay to all royalties, licenses, fees and expenses related to the such content in connection with the Tris Applications.

7. Tris Applications and Terms . Company reserves the right to suspend, stop or discontinue the Tris Applications and to add, remove, update or modify functions of the Tris Applications for any reason at any time, in its sole discretion. The Tris Applications are provided on an “as-is” basis, and Tris makes no representations, warranties or guaranties with respect to operation of the Tris Applications. Customer acknowledges and agrees that access to and use of the Tris Applications by Customer shall be expressly subject to the Tris Terms and Conditions. Tris may include a link to the Tris Terms and Conditions on the Tris Applications and require Customer or third party Ads providers to confirm their acceptance of the Tris Terms and Conditions. “Tris Terms and Conditions” means Tris’s standard Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, advertising policies, or other similar written policies or terms of use applicable to the Tris Applications, which Tris may modify from time to time in its sole discretion.

8. Third Party Ads and Assignment of Rights . Customer shall have the right to allow third party advertiser’s to supply Ads hereunder for the Key Words on such terms determined by Customer, provided that (a) any and all Ads and Advertiser Materials, whether supplied by Customer or a third party advertiser, shall remain subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, (b) the third party shall agree in writing to comply to with the terms and conditions of this Agreement, and (c) Customer shall remain responsible for such third party’s compliance, and compliance of Ads and Advertising Materials, with the terms and conditions hereof. Customer shall further have the right to assign this Agreement and its rights hereunder provided that (i) Tris is providing advance written notice of such assignment, including name and contact information of the assignee and (ii) the assignee agrees in writing to assume all obligations of Customer under this Agreement and otherwise comply with the terms and conditions of this Agreement and the then-current Tris Terms and Conditions. Customer acknowledge that Tris may, in the future, provide a management portal or platform for selling and serving Ads, and in such event may charge a management fee with respect to any third party Ads with respect to the Key Words.

9. Tris Sale Transaction . In the event of a Tris Sale Transaction, Tris shall have the right, at its option and its sole discretion, to either (a) termination this Agreement in exchange for a cash payment to Customer in amount equal to the Buyout Price, which shall be payable within thirty (30) days following closing of the Tris Sale Transaction or (b) continue this Agreement in effect, in which case the acquirer of the Tris Applications or successor entity in such Tris Sale Transaction shall agree to assume all obligations of Tris hereunder. A “Tris Sale Transaction” means any (i) sale of all or substantially all of the assets of Tris on a consolidated basis or the assets constituting the Tris Applications or (ii) the acquisition of Tris by another entity by means of any transaction or series of related transactions to which Tris is a party (including, without limitation, any reorganization, merger or consolidation but excluding any sale of stock for capital raising purposes) other than a transaction or series of related transactions in which the holders of the voting securities of Tris outstanding immediately prior to such transaction or series of related transactions retain, immediately after such transaction or series of related transactions, as a result of shares in Tris held by such holders prior to such transaction or series of related transactions, a majority of the total voting power represented by the outstanding voting securities of Tris or such other surviving or resulting entity (or if the Company or such other surviving or resulting entity is a wholly-owned subsidiary immediately following such acquisition, its parent).

10. Representations and Warranties . Customer represents and warrants that: (a) the Ads and Advertiser Materials comply with Tris’s advertising standards; (b) Customer holds the necessary rights to permit the use of the Ads and Advertiser Materials by Tris and its end users for the purpose of this Agreement, including without limitation, that Customer is the owner of the copyright in the Advertiser Materials or otherwise has received from the copyright owner or the publisher of the Advertiser Materials the right to promote, distribute and/or display, and otherwise exploit in the manner contemplated by this Agreement the Ads and Advertiser Materials; (c) Customer shall not impersonate any person or entity or otherwise misrepresent its affiliation with a person or entity; and (d) none of the Ads or Advertising Materials shall: (i) be unlawful, libelous, defamatory, harassing, threatening, harmful, invasive of privacy or publicity rights, abusive, inflammatory, fraudulent, deceptive or misleading; (ii) convey expressions of bigotry, prejudice, racism, hatred, obscenity or profanity; or (iii) infringe any patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright or other intellectual or proprietary right of any party, or otherwise constitute content that Customer does not have the lawful right to distribute and reproduce.

11. Limitations on Liability and Disclaimer of Warranties . UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL TRIS BE LIABLE TO CUSTOMER OR ANY PROVIDER OF ADS FOR INDIRECT INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES (EVEN IF SUCH DAMAGES ARE FORESEEABLE, AND WHETHER OR NOT TRIS HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES) ARISING FROM ANY ASPECT OF THE RELATIONSHIP PROVIDED FOR IN THIS AGREEMENT. TRIS SHALL IN NO EVENT BE LIABLE TO CUSTOMER OR ANY OTHER PARTY UNDER THIS AGREEMENT FOR MORE THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE PURCHASE PRICE PAID TO TRIS BY CUSTOMER IN CONNECTION WITH THIS AGREEMENT. TRIS MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS, AND HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING TRIS’S SERVICES OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND IMPLIED WARRANTIES ARISING FROM COURSE OF DEALING OR COURSE OF PERFORMANCE. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, TRIS SPECIFICALLY DISCLAIMS ANY WARRANTY REGARDING (I) THE NUMBER OF IMPRESSIONS OR CLICKS FOR ANY ADS, AND (II) ANY BENEFIT CUSTOMER OR ANY THIRD PARTY MIGHT OBTAIN FROM DISPLAY OF THE ADS BY TRIS.

12. Indemnification . Customer shall remain solely liable for the Advertiser Materials. Customer agrees to indemnify and hold harmless Tris from any claim, action, demand, loss, expense or damages (including attorneys' fees) made or incurred by any third party arising out of or relating to the Ads or Advertiser Materials, Customer’s conduct, a violation by Customer or third party advertiser of this Agreement, Customer’s or a third party’s suppling Ads or Advertising Materials violation of any rights of a third party, any claim related to Customer or a third party advertiser’s products or services or arising from personal injury, including death, to any person or from property damage occurring by reason of defect in Customer or a third party advertiser’s products or services or by reason of the neglect, omission, commission or fault of the Customer or a third party advertiser.

13. Termination . Tris reserves the right to terminate this Agreement at any time upon (a) Customer’s default in the payment of any amounts due hereunder, (b) in the event of any other breach by Customer of any of its representations, warranties, covenants or agreements contained in this Agreement, or (c) if Customer becomes insolvent, files an assignment for the benefit of creditors, or if any bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings are commenced by or against the Advertiser.

14. Severability . If any provision of these General Terms and Conditions shall be deemed unlawful, void, or for any reason unenforceable, then that provision shall be deemed severable from these terms and conditions and shall not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions.

15. Force Majeure . Neither Tris nor its affiliates shall be responsible or liable for delays in showings due to strikes, lockouts, embargoes, labor problems, fuel or power shortages, fire, floods, accidents, civil disturbances, war, acts of God, or other cause beyond their control.